Mike Pompeo Dials Imran Khan, Seeks 'Decisive Action' Against All Terrorists Operating on Pak's Soil
Pompeo also talked about Pakistan's vital role in promoting the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.
File Photo of Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and sought "decisive action" against all terrorists operating on the country's soil.
"Secretary Michael R Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success. Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship," she said in the statement.
Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking "decisive action" against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process, she said.
