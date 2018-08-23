GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mike Pompeo Dials Imran Khan, Seeks 'Decisive Action' Against All Terrorists Operating on Pak's Soil

Pompeo also talked about Pakistan's vital role in promoting the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 8:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mike Pompeo Dials Imran Khan, Seeks 'Decisive Action' Against All Terrorists Operating on Pak's Soil
File Photo of Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and sought "decisive action" against all terrorists operating on the country's soil.

Pompeo also talked about Pakistan's vital role in promoting the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"Secretary Michael R Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success. Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship," she said in the statement.

Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking "decisive action" against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process, she said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...