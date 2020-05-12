WORLD

1-MIN READ

Mike Pompeo Holds Covid-19 Video Conference With Counterparts from India, Five Other Nations

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
"Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

The meeting also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Ortagus said.

