Mike Pompeo on China Trade War: 'We Are Going to Win'
Pompeo said that President Donald Trump "very much likes" his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping but said he would press policies that "the American workers deserve."
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)
New York: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed that the United States would emerge victorious in an intensifying trade war with China, a day before Washington imposes $200 billion worth of tariffs.
"We are going to win it," Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News broadcast Sunday.
"We're going to get an outcome which forces China to behave in a way that if you want to be a power – global power – transparency, rule of law, you don't steal intellectual property," he said.
Even before Trump's election, the United States has complained vigorously that China has been unfair to US businesses and has stolen technology by forcing firms to reveal secrets as a condition to operate in the fast-growing Asian economy.
But Trump has taken an increasingly hard line on trade around the world, with $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese exports set to take effect on Monday.
China has retaliated by hitting $60 billion in US products and the world's two largest economies have already imposed tariffs of $50 billion on each other.
In a first, the Trump administration has also punished a unit of China's defense ministry for buying fighter jets and missiles from Russia in defiance of sanctions on Moscow.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
