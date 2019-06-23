US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Visit Saudi Arabia and UAE for Talks on Iran Crisis
Mike Pompeo said he would visit the two countries, Saudi Arabia and UAE, on his way to India, where he begins a visit on Tuesday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at Andrews Air Force Base before boarding a plane to Saudi Arabia. (Image: PTI)
Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said he will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on the crisis sparked by Iran's downing an American drone.
"We'll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition" on Iran, he said.
Iran shot down a US Global Hawk drone on Thursday, saying it had violated its airspace near the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a claim the US denies.
US President Donald Trump called off a planned retaliatory military strike Friday, saying the response would not have been "proportionate," with Tehran warning any attack would see Washington's interests across the Middle East go up in flames.
Pompeo said he would stop in the two countries on his way to India, where he begins a visit on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters as he left Washington, Pompeo called Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates "great allies in the challenge that Iran presents".
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More
- In Bollywood, Men Like Kabir Singh Are 'Passionate Lovers' But Women Are ‘Lunatics'
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s