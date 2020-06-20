Mike Pompeo Says UN Vote on Systemic Racism and Policing in US is 'Hypocrisy'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday a UN Human Rights Council vote condemning racism amounted to hypocrisy.

Pompeo said the council should focus on what he called systemic racial disparities in member countries such as Cuba and China.

"The council's decision to vote yesterday on a resolution focusing on policing and race in the US marks a new low," Pompeo said in a statement.

The council took the vote Friday after a debate prompted by protests in the US triggered by the death of African American George Floyd. A specific mention of racism and police brutality in the US was removed.