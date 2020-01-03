Take the pledge to vote

Mike Pompeo Says US 'Committed to De-escalation' After Killing of Top Iranian Commander

The US secretary of state tweeted he had spoken with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi about the killing.

AFP

Updated:January 3, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Washington: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the US is "committed to de-escalation" after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an American strike.

Pompeo tweeted that he had spoken with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi about the killing.

"Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force," he wrote. "The US remains committed to de-escalation."

The US announced earlier it had killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force in a strike on Baghdad's international airport.

