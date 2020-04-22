WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mike Pompeo Vows to Hold Iran 'Accountable' over Satellite Launch

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

The Trump administration has long argued that Iran's satellite activities were a cover for ballistic missile work.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Share this:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused Iran of violating a UN Security Council resolution through a satellite launch and vowed repercussions.

"I think Iran needs to be held accountable for what they've done," Pompeo told reporters.

Iran announced Wednesday that it had put its first military satellite in orbit after repeated tries and despite intense economic and military pressure from President Donald Trump's administration.

The Trump administration has long argued that Iran's satellite activities were a cover for ballistic missile work.

"The Iranians have consistently said that these missile programs were disconnected from the military, that these were purely commercial enterprises," Pompeo said.

"I think today's launch proves what we've been saying all along here in the United States," he said.

"I think every nation has an obligation to go to the United Nations and evaluate whether this missile launch was consistent with that Security Council resolution. I don't think it remotely was."

He was referring to Security Council resolution 2231 of 2015 which called on Iran not to pursue any activities to develop ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear warheads.

The resolution's primary purpose was to give the international community's blessing to an agreement negotiated by then US president Barack Obama's administration under which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work.

Trump pulled out of the accord and instead imposed sweeping sanctions. In January, Trump ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian general and he threatened Thursday to destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships in the Gulf.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,716,880

    +47,266*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,594,724

    +93,568*

  • Cured/Discharged

    698,066

    +38,334*  

  • Total DEATHS

    179,778

    +7,968*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres