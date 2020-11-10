News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Miller Arrives At Pentagon After Trump Names Him Acting Defense Secretary

Miller Arrives At Pentagon After Trump Names Him Acting Defense Secretary

President Donald Trump's pick to replace Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the Pentagon on Monday about an hour after the president tweeted his decision to remove Esper from the job, offering an unceremonious exit for the Pentagon chief after public policy clashes.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the Pentagon on Monday about an hour after the president tweeted his decision to remove Esper from the job, offering an unceremonious exit for the Pentagon chief after public policy clashes.

Christopher Miller, who had been director of the National Counterterrorism Center, arrived at the Pentagon just after 2 p.m. and headed into the building. It was unclear if Esper was still in his third-floor Pentagon office. The Pentagon has not yet commented on Trump’s long-expected decision to remove Esper from the job.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 10, 2020, 12:57 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...