Milwaukee Police Find 5 Dead in House; Suspect in Custody

Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference that his department received a call around 10:30 am Monday from a man who said his family was dead.

Milwaukee: Five people were found shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home, and officers took into custody the man who called police.


Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference that his department received a call around 10:30 am Monday from a man who said his family was dead. When officers arrived at the house on the city's north side they found five victims. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the victims were between the ages of 14 and 41.


Morales said during his news conference that there is no threat to the public. He said investigators believe the shooter acted alone and that the weapon had been recovered. Milwaukee Police spokeswoman Sheronda Grant didn't immediately respond to email and voicemail messages Monday afternoon.

