Minneapolis Mural Dedicated To George Floyd Defaced Again

MINNEAPOLIS: A large mural dedicated to George Floyd in Minneapolis has been defaced again.

Surveillance video from Cup Foods shows a man wearing a face mask over a ski mask walk up to the mural and spray red paint on it about 4 a.m. Sunday, a store employee, T.J. Abumayyaleh, told the Star Tribune.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyds neck as Floyd said he couldnt breathe. The mural is located near the site where Floyd was restrained. Widely seen bystander video set off protests, sometimes violent, around the world.

The city has made plans for a permanent memorial to Floyd at the site.

