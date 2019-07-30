Take the pledge to vote

Minnesota Man Dressed Corpse in His Clothes to Fake Death; Wife Received $2 Million Insurance Check

Fifty-five-year-old Igor Vorotinov, formerly of Maple Grove, was sentenced for mail fraud on Monday in US District Court.

Associated Press

Updated:July 30, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
Representative image
Minneapolis: A Minnesota man will serve more than three years in prison for faking his own death eight years ago in Eastern Europe to collect a USD 2 million life insurance policy.

Fifty-five-year-old Igor Vorotinov, formerly of Maple Grove, was sentenced for mail fraud Monday in US District Court. Authorities alleged Vorotinov in 2011 arranged for a corpse to be dressed in his clothes and planted his identification on the body before placing it along a road in the former Soviet republic of Moldova. An insurance company sent his ex-wife a USD 2 million check in 2012.

The scheme also included a 2011 funeral service at a Minneapolis cemetery, where an urn was placed in a niche. Tests later determined the remains were not Vorotinov's. It's not clear whose they were.

