Minnesota, Oregon And Utah Report Record One-day Increases In COVID-19 Cases

Three U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Minnesota reported 1,177 new coronavirus cases and Oregon reported 449 new cases, breaking its previous record set in July.

Utah reported 1,411 new cases, a record increase for the second day in a row. Montana and South Dakota also set one-day records for new cases on Thursday.

COVID-19 infections in the United States are trending upwards and the average number of cases in the last seven days is up 10% from the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis. On average, the nation is reporting 44,000 new cases a day and about 700 deaths.

Cases are also increasing rapidly in Wisconsin, where the governor on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November.

Despite cases still rising in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, including restaurants and bars, saying the threat of the coronavirus pandemic had eased sufficiently to allow the state to enter the final phase of its reopening.

The United States recently surpassed 200,000 lives lost from the coronavirus, the highest death toll in the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor