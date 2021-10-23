CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Minor Among Two Injured in Explosion Near Nepal Army Training Area
1-MIN READ

Minor Among Two Injured in Explosion Near Nepal Army Training Area

The injured are undergoing treatment at Deuti Hospital in Guransam village of Dailekh district. Image: shutterstock

The injured are undergoing treatment at Deuti Hospital in Guransam village of Dailekh district. Image: shutterstock

The incident site is a place where the Nepal Army and road department used to conduct firing training and detonate explosives in the past.

Two people, including a minor, on Saturday sustained injuries when an unattended bomb suddenly exploded in a community forest area in West Nepal, police said. Leela Pariyar, 21, and Naresh Pariyar, 14, were injured when the explosive device went off inside Kadkuwa Community Forest area of Birendranagar Municipality-7, they said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Deuti Hospital in Guransam village of Dailekh district. The incident site is a place where the Nepal Army and road department used to conduct firing training and detonate explosives in the past.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 23, 2021, 22:00 IST