Minor Hindu Girl Kidnapped, Forcibly Converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh; Police Refuses to File FIR

A 17-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped and converted to Islam in Mirpur Khas city in Sindh area of Pakistan.

The minor girl was kidnapped last week on Wednesday from the local market in Naukot, Mirpur Khas.

The incident occurred when three boys, including one Rouf, were eve teasing her while she had gone to the market to purchase vegetables with her younger brother.

Later, when the two reached Naukot market, Rouf along with his friends forcefully took the girl away with them, the victim’s brother Ramban said.

However, the girl’s father Ramesh Bheel alleged that the Naukot police didn’t register an FIR against the three accused and only made entries in the records of the missing person.

The FIR was not registered as the police claimed that the girl had gone on her own. They added that they would wait for a week before a kidnapping FIR will be registered.

On February 19, the Police called the father and gave him a copy of the certificate dated February 18 which mentioned that the girl had embraced Islam on her own free will. Police said the girl’s name has also been changed after the conversion.

According to the locals, she has confirmed her acceptance of Islam on a telephone call and said she desires to reside with Rouf’s family in SamandKhala, Umarkot.

Ramesh Bheel now fears that he may not be able to meet his daughter as she will be married to her kidnapper when she turns 18 in three months.

Abduction, forcible conversion and marriage of Hindu girls, mostly minors to Islam, continue unabated in various areas of Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

