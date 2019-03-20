English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minority Members Stage Walkout After Anti-Hindu Remarks by Pakistani Lawmaker
Remarks by Sher Azam Wazir, the member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, against India and Hindus in Pakistan irritated lawmaker Ravi Kumar.
File photo of Pakistani flag. (Getty Images)
Peshawar: Members representing minorities at a provincial legislature in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday walked out of the assembly session to protest against anti-Hindu remarks by a lawmaker in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, that has led to the escalation of tensions with India.
Remarks by Sher Azam Wazir, the member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, against India and Hindus in Pakistan irritated lawmaker Ravi Kumar.
Kumar said though India is hostile towards Pakistan but not the Hindu community of Pakistan.
Wazir later apologised over his remarks and clarified that he meant to say that India is enemy of Pakistan not the Hindu community of Pakistan.
Speaker Mushtaq Ghani expunged remarks of Sher Azam Wazir from the assembly proceedings.
There are three minority members in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the February 14 Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
