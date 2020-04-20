WORLD

1-MIN READ

'Minuscule Traces' of Coronavirus Found in Non-potable Water in Paris: Official

A man wearing a face mask listens to the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral's great bell ringing, as a mark of the building's resilience one year after a devastating fire, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, France. (Reuters)

The Paris water authority's laboratory detected tiny amounts of the virus in four of 27 samples collected from around the capital, leading to an immediate shutdown of the network as a precaution, a city official said.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
"Minuscule traces" of the new coronavirus have been found in Paris's non-potable water -- such as the supply used for cleaning streets -- but drinking water is at no risk of contamination, a city official said Sunday.

The Paris water authority's laboratory detected tiny amounts of the virus in four of 27 samples collected from around the capital, leading to an immediate shutdown of the network as a precaution, Celia Blauel told AFP.

Drinking water is supplied from a "totally independent" network and "can be consumed without any risk," stressed Blauel, the city's top environmental official.

Non-potable water, drawn from the Seine River and the Ourcq canal, is used to clean streets and to water the greenery in the city's parks and gardens -- currently closed to the public -- as well as supplying their ornamental fountains.

The city of Paris is consulting the regional health agency for a risk analysis before deciding how to proceed, Blauel said.

