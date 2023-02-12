Miracles Amid Despair: Baby, Teenage Girl Found Alive After 140 Hours In Rubble In Turkey

Rescuers pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble of a collapsed building on Sunday, nearly a week after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed more than 28,000 people. Seven-month-old Hamza was also rescued in southern Hatay more than 140 hours after the quake, while Esma Sultan, 13, was saved in Gaziantep, state media reported.

This wasn’t the only miraculous tale of survival in the midst of destruction and despair, as another two-month-old baby was pulled out alive after being buried under rubble for about 128 hours.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

Among others who have been rescued five days after the quake are a two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman and a 70-year-old woman, according to a report by the news agency AFP.

The death toll from a massive earthquake will “double or more" from its current level of 28,000, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said after he arrived in southern Turkey on Saturday to assess the quake’s damage.

Security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey, according to state media.

Families were racing against time to find their missing relatives’ bodies in southern Turkey.

26 Million People Affected

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkey and Syria. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless.

Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it launched a flash appeal on Saturday for $42.8 million to cope with immediate, towering health needs.

It warned that dozens of hospitals had been damaged.

Turkey’s disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations are working on search-and-rescue efforts. There are also 8,294 international rescuers.

Rescue Operations Called Off

Clashes have also been reported and the UN rights office on Friday urged all sides in the affected area — where Kurdish militants and Syrian rebels operate — to allow humanitarian access.

Austrian soldiers and German rescue workers called off their searches for several hours on Saturday in Hatay, citing difficult security amid firing between local groups.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, has announced a temporary halt in fighting to ease recovery work.

A border crossing between Armenia and Turkey also opened for the first time in 35 years on Saturday to allow five trucks carrying food and water into the quake-hit region.

Medical Aid for Syria

Aid has been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of conflict have ravaged the healthcare system and parts of the country remain under the control of rebels.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took a flight full of emergency medical equipment into the quake-stricken city of Aleppo on Saturday.

Tedros toured damaged areas of the city and met two children who lost their parents in the earthquake. “There are no words to express the pain they are going through," he tweeted.

Damascus said it had approved the delivery of humanitarian assistance to quake-hit areas outside its control in Idlib province and a convoy was expected to leave on Sunday. The delivery was later postponed without explanation.

The transport ministry said 57 aid planes had landed in Syria this week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to authorise the opening of new cross-border aid points between Turkey and Syria. The council will meet to discuss Syria, possibly early next week.

Turkey said it was working on opening two new routes into rebel-held parts of Syria.

(With inputs from AFP)

