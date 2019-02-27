English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mirror Image: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Mind Their Body Language With Handshake of Equals
In images beamed across the globe from the Vietnamese capital, Trump walked towards Kim, palm upturned, against a backdrop of intertwined flags, before the two leaders clasped and turned in sync to face the cameras.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at US President Donald Trump before their one-on-one chat during the second US-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019.
Loading...
Hanoi: US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un were at pains to show they were getting along in the well-choreographed first moments of their meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday, body language experts said.
In images beamed across the globe from the Vietnamese capital, Trump walked towards Kim, palm upturned, against a backdrop of intertwined flags, before the two leaders clasped and turned in sync to face the cameras.
"They are both making an effort to show their relationship has improved since the last time," said Allan Pease, an Australian body language expert and author of several books on the topic. "The mirroring between them is quite strong."
Pease said "mirroring" was how people who want to show that they have a rapport imitate each other's body language to put the other at ease.
Experts said the exchange contrasted with the pair's historic first meeting in Singapore eight months ago when they sought to project a sense of command with "alpha male" handshakes.
The two leaders will hold a series of meetings on Thursday and try to make progress on a vague deal struck in Singapore to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula that has produced few concrete results.
Since Singapore, Trump has declared he and Kim "fell in love" after exchanging letters, a far cry from when Trump in late 2017 called Kim "Little Rocket Man" and a "sick puppy" and Kim said Trump was a "dotard" - meaning a senile old person. Trump, 72, is more than twice the age of Kim, 35.
Kim looked far more confident compared to their Singapore meeting, while Trump welcomed Kim with his palm facing up - a sign, said body language expert Karen Leong, of a more open, conciliatory approach from the brash businessman.
"Trump wants the rapport. He is not here to become the bully, he is here to win Kim," said Leong, managing director of Singapore-based Influence Solutions and author of the book "Win People Over".
"Kim was walking towards Trump far more briskly with his hand extended. Previously in Singapore, Kim was far more hesitant. There is much more sense of familiarity."
Kim Hyung-hee, director of the Korea Body Language Lab, said Trump seemed "to be taking a bit of extra care" in shaking Kim's hand compared to other leaders.
There were signs of tension, however, when the two men sat down.
Pease noted Trump – sitting in his traditional, dominant position with hands forward making a steeple shape – furrowed his brow. Kim's fingers were clenched in his lap, a position that shows frustration and self-control.
"They both smiled only when they were expected to, and how they practised it," he added. "They were performing."
In images beamed across the globe from the Vietnamese capital, Trump walked towards Kim, palm upturned, against a backdrop of intertwined flags, before the two leaders clasped and turned in sync to face the cameras.
"They are both making an effort to show their relationship has improved since the last time," said Allan Pease, an Australian body language expert and author of several books on the topic. "The mirroring between them is quite strong."
Pease said "mirroring" was how people who want to show that they have a rapport imitate each other's body language to put the other at ease.
Experts said the exchange contrasted with the pair's historic first meeting in Singapore eight months ago when they sought to project a sense of command with "alpha male" handshakes.
The two leaders will hold a series of meetings on Thursday and try to make progress on a vague deal struck in Singapore to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula that has produced few concrete results.
Since Singapore, Trump has declared he and Kim "fell in love" after exchanging letters, a far cry from when Trump in late 2017 called Kim "Little Rocket Man" and a "sick puppy" and Kim said Trump was a "dotard" - meaning a senile old person. Trump, 72, is more than twice the age of Kim, 35.
Kim looked far more confident compared to their Singapore meeting, while Trump welcomed Kim with his palm facing up - a sign, said body language expert Karen Leong, of a more open, conciliatory approach from the brash businessman.
"Trump wants the rapport. He is not here to become the bully, he is here to win Kim," said Leong, managing director of Singapore-based Influence Solutions and author of the book "Win People Over".
"Kim was walking towards Trump far more briskly with his hand extended. Previously in Singapore, Kim was far more hesitant. There is much more sense of familiarity."
Kim Hyung-hee, director of the Korea Body Language Lab, said Trump seemed "to be taking a bit of extra care" in shaking Kim's hand compared to other leaders.
There were signs of tension, however, when the two men sat down.
Pease noted Trump – sitting in his traditional, dominant position with hands forward making a steeple shape – furrowed his brow. Kim's fingers were clenched in his lap, a position that shows frustration and self-control.
"They both smiled only when they were expected to, and how they practised it," he added. "They were performing."
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra is Back to India with Her 'Best Travel Buddy Ever' Nick Jonas, See Pic
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Vehicles From The Battle Royale Game
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results