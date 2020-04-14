WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Misinfo-demic' about Covid-19 a Poison That is Putting Even More Lives at Risk: UN Chief

A file photo of UN chief Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)

A file photo of UN chief Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)

The UN chief announced a new United Nations communications response initiative to flood the internet with facts and science while countering the growing scourge of misinformation, a poison that is putting even more lives at risk.

  • PTI United Nations
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
Share this:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that a global "misinfo-demic" about Covid-19 is spreading across the world, proliferating harmful health advice and "snake-oil solutions" on social media, describing the epidemic of misinformation as a "poison" that is putting even more lives at risk.

The UN chief said at a time when people should trust science and have solidarity, the 'the global misinfo-demic' is spreading.

"As the world fights the deadly Covid-19 pandemic the most challenging crisis we have faced since the World War-II we are also seeing another epidemic, a dangerous epidemic of misinformation," Guterres said.

"Harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions are proliferating. Falsehoods are filling the airwaves," he said.

The UN chief announced a new United Nations communications response initiative to flood the internet with facts and science while "countering the growing scourge of misinformation, a poison that is putting even more lives at risk.

"With common cause for common sense and facts, we can defeat Covid-19 -- and build a healthier, more equitable, just and resilient world."

Guterres voiced concern over the "wild conspiracy theories" infecting the Internet, saying "hatred is going viral, stigmatising and vilifying people and groups."

He urged nations to unite against this disease of misinformation while battling Covid-19.

"The vaccine is trust. First, trust in science," he said, adding that he salutes the journalists and others fact-checking the mountain of misleading stories and social media posts.


"Social media companies must do more to root out hate and harmful assertions about Covid-19," he said, adding that there must be trust in institutions grounded in responsive, responsible, evidence-based governance and leadership.

"Together, let's reject the lies and nonsense out there," he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,390,605

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,981,912

    +58,064

  • Cured/Discharged

    465,885

     

  • Total DEATHS

    125,078

    +5,460
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres