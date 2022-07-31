Missing 7-Year-Old Boy From Texas Found Dead in Washing Machine; No Arrest Yet

In a horrifying incident, a seven-year-old boy, Troy Khoeler, was found dead in a washing machine in Texas, US, hours after his parents reported him missing on Thursday.

Khoeler, who was adopted by his foster parents in 2019, was reported missing at 6:30am local time, according to Fox News. Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated that Khoeler’s father was at home when the boy went missing, while his mother was believed to have been working a shift at a nearby hospital.

Two hours later, detectives found him dead in the top-load machine in the garage of his house, after a thorough search of his neighbourhood and other areas, as per the Independent.

The police are still investigating the incident and have not made any charges or arrests yet.

“We don’t know what happened, but we intend to find out,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Lieutenant Robert Minchew told reporters. “Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we’re just so far from that, I can’t comment,” he said.

Minchew shared that Troy was clothed when they found him but did not give any further details.

The Harris County Constable Precinct had first shared that the boy was missing on Twitter. “NOW – MISSING 7 YEAR OLD BOY – 4400 block of Rosegate Dr. Birnamwood Subdivision – Troy Khoeler. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt & pants, has a small afro hair style. He has been missing for approximately 2-3 hours,” they tweeted.

NOW – MISSING 7 YEAR OLD BOY – 4400 block of Rosegate Dr. Birnamwood Subdivision – Troy Khoeler. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt & pants, has a small afro hair style. He has been missing for approximately 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/FyQ7vFYGME — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 28, 2022

The Harris County Constable Precinct later confirmed his death in a statement. “We are sad to report the missing 7-year-old we posted on earlier in the 4400 block of Rosegate has been found deceased.”

“A criminal investigation is underway, please avoid the area. We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family,” the statement added.

According to the Independent, the boy’s parents were taken in police patrol cars for questioning.

