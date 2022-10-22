Two Indians – Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and his friend Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai – who went missing in Kenya in July have been killed by the disbanded DCI unit, as per media reports that quote a close aide of Kenyan President William Ruto.

Zulfiqar Khan is notable the former COO of Balaji Telefilms and a former executive of Star TV as well. His family members had in the past raised several requests and have made many attempts to trace the missing executive who was part of the Kenya Kwanza digital campaign team.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor, the joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms, shared a post on Instagram about Khan and urged authorities to intervene. Some of his friends had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help.

Former media executive Khan, his friend and a local taxi driver, Nicodemus Mwania, reportedly went missing in Kenya 90 days ago.

A close aide of Kenyan President posted on Facebook claiming that Khan and Kidwai had both contributed immensely to the success of President Ruto’s campaign.

“They visited Mombasa, Homa Bay, (Masai) Mara, nyama choma joints and loved our dance joints too. They invited me to India; I told them I would visit after (the) elections. Their eyes were primarily on enjoying Kenya as much as they could. When they sat down, they produced very appealing content,” Dennis Itumbi Tweeted.

According to Itumbi, evidence suggests that the two were in a cab that was blocked by the disbanded DCI unit. Khan, Kidwai and their taxi driver were all dragged into another car and killed in what he called the ‘killer waiting bay’ – a container used to kill Kenyans at a police station in the past. “After three days, the trio were put in a vehicle and sent towards Aberdares, over 150 kilometers from the capital Nairobi,” Itumbi added.

Part 2 Zaid & Ahmed decided to have a dance that night It was a great night. There was actually a comms crisis at work that day. Somehow, they sorted their assignment without betraying the fact that they were having some fun. To aid their exit from the club, They called a cab pic.twitter.com/dcoqWY7r0c — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 21, 2022

President Ruto had ordered the disbandment of Special Service Unit or SSU last Saturday after a probe into the disappearance of the two Indians was linked to the unit, according to media reports. The SSU works under Kenya’s DCI that is tasked primarily with intelligence gathering and evidence collection where crimes of a complex nature occur. They are however infamously termed Kenya’s ‘killer’ police unit.

Speaking about the missing Indians earlier, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, “India has been in touch with the Kenyan authorities on the matter. As far as we understand, there were two Indian nationals, Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Zaid Sami Kidwai, and they have been missing in Kenya since mid-July. A police complaint was filed there soon after that.”

“Subsequently, a habeas corpus petition was filed in the Kenyan court. We understand that the issue is now sub-judice in the high court of Kenya and a number of hearings have taken place,” Bagchi said. He said the Indian High Commission in Kenya had been in continuous touch with the Kenyan authorities.

“We are also, I think, in touch with some family members We are keeping a close eye on the issue I am afraid they’re still missing,” Bagchi had said earlier.

