Missing Indian-origin Mother-daughter Found Safe and Well in UK

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Earlier, the force had said they are concerned for the welfare of 34-year-old Komal Karaji, who got into a taxi from her home in Leicester on Tuesday afternoon and travelled to Leicester Railway station.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 12, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
London: An Indian-origin mother and daughter reported missing from the city of Leicester were found safe and well, a UK police force announced on Wednesday.

The police force had earlier launched an appeal to trace them. Leicestershire Police thanked the public for their help during the enquiry, launched on Tuesday.

"They were found safe and well earlier today. Officers thank everyone who helped with their enquiries and shared the appeal, a Leicestershire Police statement said.

Earlier, the force had said they are concerned for the welfare of 34-year-old Komal Karaji, who got into a taxi from her home in Leicester on Tuesday afternoon and travelled to Leicester Railway station. It is believed she then boarded a train to Birmingham with her seven year-old daughter, Amaya Goraniya.

