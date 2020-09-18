Mistake: Thousands Told To Return Unemployment Overpayment

BATON ROUGE, La.: A programming mistake caused thousands of out-of-work Louisiana residents to get notices saying theyd been overpaid thousands of dollars in unemployment compensation and had to return the money, officials say.

I apologize, Louisiana Workforce Commission Ava Dejoie told The Advocate. She said incorrectly programmed computers miscalculated benefits for about 3,000 people and automatically sent the notices.

A notice canceling that overpayment was posted Thursday, Dejoie told WAFB-TV.

Many people got two letters one for state unemployment insurance and one for the federal pandemic unemployment program, WBRZ-TV reported.

Dejoie said affected people will be sent revised notices, and most will be told they do not owe anything. The erroneous notices were sent Sept. 9 and 10 to people who applied for benefits on March 29 and 30, she said.

Katherine Stephens, a legislative worker laid off in April, told the TV station that after her benefits stopped last week, she found a statement on the commission website saying she’d been overpaid. Her calls to the commission were not returned.

She got two letters Monday, one saying she owed the state $4,278 and $9,600 to the federal government.

Theyre essentially asking me for $14,000, and I have 15 days to either pay it or appeal, she said.

The commission set up an email account for people dealing with the problem, a news release said.

