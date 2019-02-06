English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
US Cop Who Shot and Killed Black Man, Mistaking Him for Gunman, Goes Charge-free
The fatal shooting has sparked protests by civil rights activists and accusations of racism against the police.
Emantic Bradford, 21, was shot three times by a Alabama police officer in a shopping mall in Hoover. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Washington: An Alabama police officer who shot and killed a black man he mistook for a gunman will not face any charges, the state attorney general said Tuesday.
Emantic "E.J." Bradford, 21, was shot three times by a police officer in a shopping mall in Hoover, Alabama, on November 22 of last year.
The fatal shooting sparked protests by civil rights activists and accusations of racism against the police.
Bradford was shot as police responded to gunshots in the crowded mall, according to a report released by Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall.
Bradford was not involved in that shooting.
But a policeman identified only as "Officer 1" opened fire on Bradford when he saw him running with a weapon in his hand, the report said.
"Officer 1 reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot E.J. Bradford," the attorney general said.
"Officer 1 identified E.J. Bradford as an immediate deadly threat to innocent civilians and thus shot Bradford to eliminate the threat," he said.
Officer 1's actions were "reasonable under the circumstances," he said, and "do not constitute a crime under Alabama law."
A 20-year-old man was later arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the initial shooting, which left another man seriously wounded.
Bradford's father, Emantic Bradford Sr, denounced the report's findings and the decision not to charge the police officer.
"My son was murdered," Bradford told reporters. "And you think I'm going to let it go? That was a homicide."
The Alabama branch of the ACLU, a civil rights advocacy group, reacted to the report with a tweet saying "Black lives matter."
"We won't stay quiet when police inflict lethal violence against Black people and attempt to 'justify' it," the ACLU said.
COMMENT
"Black lives matter" has become the rallying cry of protestors demonstrating against police shootings of young black men in the United States.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Emantic "E.J." Bradford, 21, was shot three times by a police officer in a shopping mall in Hoover, Alabama, on November 22 of last year.
The fatal shooting sparked protests by civil rights activists and accusations of racism against the police.
Bradford was shot as police responded to gunshots in the crowded mall, according to a report released by Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall.
Bradford was not involved in that shooting.
But a policeman identified only as "Officer 1" opened fire on Bradford when he saw him running with a weapon in his hand, the report said.
"Officer 1 reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot E.J. Bradford," the attorney general said.
"Officer 1 identified E.J. Bradford as an immediate deadly threat to innocent civilians and thus shot Bradford to eliminate the threat," he said.
Officer 1's actions were "reasonable under the circumstances," he said, and "do not constitute a crime under Alabama law."
A 20-year-old man was later arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the initial shooting, which left another man seriously wounded.
Bradford's father, Emantic Bradford Sr, denounced the report's findings and the decision not to charge the police officer.
"My son was murdered," Bradford told reporters. "And you think I'm going to let it go? That was a homicide."
The Alabama branch of the ACLU, a civil rights advocacy group, reacted to the report with a tweet saying "Black lives matter."
"We won't stay quiet when police inflict lethal violence against Black people and attempt to 'justify' it," the ACLU said.
COMMENT
"Black lives matter" has become the rallying cry of protestors demonstrating against police shootings of young black men in the United States.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Volkswagen Connect Review – Making Your Car Smarter and Safer
- Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn Can't Stop Roasting Each Other On Twitter And It's Hilarious
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
- Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Will Leave The Company in April, Amidst iPhone Sales Slowdown
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results