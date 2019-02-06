LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Cop Who Shot and Killed Black Man, Mistaking Him for Gunman, Goes Charge-free

The fatal shooting has sparked protests by civil rights activists and accusations of racism against the police.

AFP

Updated:February 6, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US Cop Who Shot and Killed Black Man, Mistaking Him for Gunman, Goes Charge-free
Emantic Bradford, 21, was shot three times by a Alabama police officer in a shopping mall in Hoover. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Washington: An Alabama police officer who shot and killed a black man he mistook for a gunman will not face any charges, the state attorney general said Tuesday.

Emantic "E.J." Bradford, 21, was shot three times by a police officer in a shopping mall in Hoover, Alabama, on November 22 of last year.

The fatal shooting sparked protests by civil rights activists and accusations of racism against the police.

Bradford was shot as police responded to gunshots in the crowded mall, according to a report released by Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall.

Bradford was not involved in that shooting.

But a policeman identified only as "Officer 1" opened fire on Bradford when he saw him running with a weapon in his hand, the report said.

"Officer 1 reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot E.J. Bradford," the attorney general said.

"Officer 1 identified E.J. Bradford as an immediate deadly threat to innocent civilians and thus shot Bradford to eliminate the threat," he said.

Officer 1's actions were "reasonable under the circumstances," he said, and "do not constitute a crime under Alabama law."

A 20-year-old man was later arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the initial shooting, which left another man seriously wounded.

Bradford's father, Emantic Bradford Sr, denounced the report's findings and the decision not to charge the police officer.

"My son was murdered," Bradford told reporters. "And you think I'm going to let it go? That was a homicide."

The Alabama branch of the ACLU, a civil rights advocacy group, reacted to the report with a tweet saying "Black lives matter."

"We won't stay quiet when police inflict lethal violence against Black people and attempt to 'justify' it," the ACLU said.

COMMENT

"Black lives matter" has become the rallying cry of protestors demonstrating against police shootings of young black men in the United States.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram