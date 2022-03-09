Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, who Hijacked Air India Flight in 1999 Shot Dead in Pakistan

Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, who is among the hijackers of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi in 1999, has been shot dead in Pakistan’s Karachi, claims government sources.

According to the sources, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, was living under a false identity “Zahid Akhund" for many years. On March 1, he was shot twice in the head by unidentified gunmen at point-blank range in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony.

The Kandahar hijacking, or commonly known as IC 814, was one of the most dramatic hostage crises the country has ever seen. The hijacking was done on on December 24, 1999, with 179 passengers and 11 crew members on board. The passengers were hijacked by five terrorists from Nepal. After the hijacking the plane made a long arduous journey to Amritsar, Lahore and Dubai before making a strategic stop at Kandahar in Afghanistan.

The hijackers had executed one passenger, 25-year-old Rupin Katyal, and finally negotiated the release of dreaded Islamist terrorists Masood Azhar Alvi, Syed Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from Indian jails on December 31, 1999, in exchange for the hostages. Mistry was reportedly the one who had stabbed and killed Rupin Katyal.

