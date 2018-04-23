English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mitt Romney Fails to Win Republican Party Nomination for Senate, Heads to Primary Battle in November
The 2012 Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor failed to win the Utah Republican Party's nomination, which means he must face 11 challengers in a June primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch.
Former U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at the Utah County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner, in Provo, Utah, US. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Mitt Romney's restart of his political career hit a roadblock on Saturday.
The 2012 Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor failed to win the Utah Republican Party's nomination, which means he must face 11 challengers in a June primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch.
Romney needed at least 60 percent of the votes from delegates at the Utah GOP convention Saturday to head to the November election unopposed, but he earned only 49.12 percent, CNN and other media reported.
Romney was considered the political favorite by political observers and U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Romney in February.
The president said on Twitter in February that Romney "will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!"But Romney and the president have not always been political allies.
Romney excoriated Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign and said he was a "fraud" who was "playing the American public for suckers." Trump responded that Romney had "choked like a dog" in his 2012 campaign against President Barack Obama.
Despite the criticism, Trump briefly considered making Romney his Secretary of State.
Romney said in February that he generally approves of Trump’s agenda, but would call out the president if needed.
"I'm with the president’s domestic policy agenda of low taxes, low regulation, smaller government, pushing back against the bureaucrats," Romney said. "I'm not always with the president on what he might say or do, and if that happens I’ll call them like I see them, the way I have in the past."
Romney was criticized by some delegates for being a latecomer to the state, moving to Utah relatively recently, CNN reported.
Romney's campaign could not be reached for comment early on Sunday.
Also Watch
The 2012 Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor failed to win the Utah Republican Party's nomination, which means he must face 11 challengers in a June primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch.
Romney needed at least 60 percent of the votes from delegates at the Utah GOP convention Saturday to head to the November election unopposed, but he earned only 49.12 percent, CNN and other media reported.
Romney was considered the political favorite by political observers and U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Romney in February.
The president said on Twitter in February that Romney "will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!"But Romney and the president have not always been political allies.
Romney excoriated Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign and said he was a "fraud" who was "playing the American public for suckers." Trump responded that Romney had "choked like a dog" in his 2012 campaign against President Barack Obama.
Despite the criticism, Trump briefly considered making Romney his Secretary of State.
Romney said in February that he generally approves of Trump’s agenda, but would call out the president if needed.
"I'm with the president’s domestic policy agenda of low taxes, low regulation, smaller government, pushing back against the bureaucrats," Romney said. "I'm not always with the president on what he might say or do, and if that happens I’ll call them like I see them, the way I have in the past."
Romney was criticized by some delegates for being a latecomer to the state, moving to Utah relatively recently, CNN reported.
Romney's campaign could not be reached for comment early on Sunday.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- 2012 Republican presidential candidate
- former president barack obama
- Mitt Romney
- us president donald trump
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
- 2012 Republican presidential candidate
- former president barack obama
- Mitt Romney
- us president donald trump
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Free-scoring Salah Crowned PFA Player of the Year
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Launch Today at 12 Noon: Here's What is Expected
- Keys Sends US Into Second Straight Fed Cup Final
- The Trio of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia Looks Glamorous In This Photo
- Ali Zafar Sexual Harassment Case: Momina Mustehsan Urges the Singer to Apologise