Mob Of More Than Hundred Vandalise Dhaka’s ISKCON Temple, Injure Three Devotees

A mob of barged into a Hindu temple in Bangladesh capital Dhaka desecrating idols and causing damage to the temple premises. The mob led by Haji Saifullah came inside the ISKCON temple in Dhaka’s Wari chanting ‘Nara-e -Takbeer’ and assaulting people present inside the temple.News agency India Today said that the mob consisted of more than 200 miscreants.

..2/3We r surprised that same United Nations is mute to the suffering of thousands of helpless Bangladeshi & Pakistani minorities. So many of the Hindu minorities have lost their lives, property, have been raped, but alas, all United Nations can do is to ponder upon Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/C2vtNATfoZ— Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) March 18, 2022

People familiar with the developments told CNNNews18 that when devotees were preparing for the Gour Purnima celebrations ahead of Holi, the mob came in chanting slogans and got into a scuffle with the attendees. Three devotees were injured in the scuffle that ensued.

ISKCON officials also told CNNNews18 that police controlled the situation from getting out of hand but expressed concern that attacks of Hindus and minorities have grown over the past few years.

Attacks on Hindus also concerned Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh in 2021 when another mob led by Muslim fundamentalists vandalised Durga Puja venues and pandal in Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla claiming that the Quran was desecrated in the pandal. The Bangladesh government made several hundred arrests in the following days but clashes led by fundamentalists on minorities led to tensions all over the nation.

Attacks on Hindus, atheists, secular Muslims and LGBTQIA+ people have increased over the past few years despite the Sheikh Hasina-led government cracking down on the fundamentalists. Attacks on prominent writers like Abhijit Roy, Thaba Baba aka Ahmed Rajib Haider and many others.

The Holy Artisan Bakery attacks in 2016 was the point after which the Bangladesh government were forced to take note that terror elements from Qawmi Madrassas and Jamaat Shibir were primarily responsible for manufacturing terror. Bangladesh is among the Asian nations, which despite being predominantly Muslim, prides in being secular and upholding democratic values.

A report by Channel NewsAsia in 2016 highlighted how madrassas exploiting the poor in Bangladesh’s Chittagong region are responsible for planting communal hatred. The documentary titled ‘Death by Blogging’ reflected on the deaths of bloggers, atheists and minority-community leaders increasing between 2013 and 2017 which forced the world to take note of the atrocities being committed against those who spoke openly, criticised Islam and led a lifestyle which Islamic fundamentalists consider un-Islamic.

