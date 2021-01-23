News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Mobile Services In Russia Suffer Outages As Police Disperse Anti-Kremlin Protesters - Monitoring Site
1-MIN READ

Mobile Services In Russia Suffer Outages As Police Disperse Anti-Kremlin Protesters - Monitoring Site

Mobile Services In Russia Suffer Outages As Police Disperse Anti-Kremlin Protesters - Monitoring Site

Mobile phone and internet services in Russia suffered outages on Saturday as police cracked down on antiKremlin protesters, the monitoring site downdetector.ru showed.

MOSCOW: Mobile phone and internet services in Russia suffered outages on Saturday as police cracked down on anti-Kremlin protesters, the monitoring site downdetector.ru showed.

The authorities sometimes interfere with mobile communication networks to make it harder for protesters to communicate among themselves and share video footage online.

Police detained more than 200 people in Russia’s Far East and Siberia on Saturday as protesters defied bitter cold and a ban by authorities to stage nationwide rallies to demand the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. [L1N2JY03U]

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...