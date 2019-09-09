Moderate Intensity Earthquake Measuring 5 Shakes Parts of Pakistan
The Met office said the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 kilometers deep along the northern border between Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and India.
Representative image.
Islamabad: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5 on Monday struck several parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, with no immediate reports of any casualties, according to a media report.
The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the PoK. They were also felt in nearby areas including Abbotabad, Nakial and Manshera, The Express Tribune reported.
Although the tremors triggered panic among the people, no causalities or damage to property has been reported so far, the report said.
In May, an earthquake measuring 4.2 was reported in Chitral and adjoining areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
In April last year, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted many towns of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.
