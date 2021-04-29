world

Moderna Beefs Up Manufacturing for 3 Billion Doses in 2022

Representative photo.

The company predicts supplying between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year.

Moderna announced on Thursday it is beefing up global manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

The company predicts supplying between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year. But it’s looking ahead as much of the world still will need the first round of Covid-19 vaccinations next year and to be ready if and when people may need a booster shot.

Modernas vaccine is authorized for use by adults in the U.S., European Union and multiple other countries. The company expects data soon from a U.S. study of the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds, and has begun testing the shots in younger children. Also underway are studies of doses tweaked to better match a worrisome mutated version of the coronavirus.

first published:April 29, 2021, 12:30 IST