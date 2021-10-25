CHANGE LANGUAGE
Moderna Reports 'Robust' Covid Vaccine Response in Children Aged 6-11 Years
Moderna Reports 'Robust' Covid Vaccine Response in Children Aged 6-11 Years

Moderna says they are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints. (AFP)

Moderna says they are 'encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years'.

US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a “robust neutralising antibody response" to its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

“We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

first published:October 25, 2021, 18:52 IST