Moderna Raises 2021 Vaccine Output Forecast To At Least 600 Million Doses

Moderna Inc said on Monday it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast, as the United States continues to rollout the vaccine.
The company was working to invest and hire in order to deliver up to 1 billion doses this, the higher end of its production forecast, it said.
Moderna said it has so far supplied about 18 million doses to U.S. government as part of a deal for 200 million doses. It has also signed a deal with the Canadian government for 40 million doses.
