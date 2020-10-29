Moderna Says Preparing For Launch Of Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine
Moderna recently finished enrolling participants for a 30,000-volunteer study that is testing whether the vaccine can help prevent COVID-19. Early data from the trial is expected in the coming weeks.
Moderna Inc said on Thursday it was preparing to launch its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large human trial, and was in talks with a WHO-led group for distribution.
The company said it was in talks with the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility on a tiered pricing proposal for its vaccine.