Moderna Signs Contract for Filling Potential Covid-19 Vaccine Vials by Spain's Rovi

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Spain's Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi SA to provide vial filling and packaging capacity for its potential COVID-19 vaccine to supply markets outside of the Unites States.

ROVI will procure a new production line and equipment for compounding, filling, automatic visual inspection and labeling to support production of hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate, the companies said.