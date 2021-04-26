world

Moderna Vaccine Being Reviewed for WHO Emergency Listing: WHO

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

So far Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have already received WHO approval, which is a signal to national regulatory authorities on a product's safety and efficacy.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.

“Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG (technical advisory group) meeting today," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in reply to a query. A decision on the U.S. drugmaker’s vaccine was expected in one to four days, he said.



first published:April 26, 2021, 14:24 IST