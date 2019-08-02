Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Modi, Imran Khan Are Fantastic...Can Help If India Wants': Trump Offers to Mediate on Kashmir, Again

Donald Trump was referring to his last week's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Oval Office, wherein he offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue through mediation and arbitration.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Modi, Imran Khan Are Fantastic...Can Help If India Wants': Trump Offers to Mediate on Kashmir, Again
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...

Washington: It is up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute, US President Donald Trump said Thursday, adding that he was ready to assist if the two South Asian neighbours wanted his help in resolving the decades-old issue.

Trump was referring to his last week's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Oval Office, wherein he offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue. His offer was strongly rejected by India, while Pakistan has welcomed his statement.

"It's really up to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi (to accept the offer of mediation)," Trump told reporters responding to a question on India not accepting his offer of mediation on Kashmir.

"Have they accepted the offer or not?", Trump sought a clarification when asked about India's rejection of his mediation offer.

"I think they are fantastic people Khan and Modi -- I mean. I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in (sic) India about it," Trump said.

When asked how would he "want to resolve the Kashmir issue", Trump said, "If I can, if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene."

Last week, in his joint media appearance with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Oval Office, Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Modi sought his mediation/arbitration on the Kashmir issue.

Trump said the Indian Prime Minister asked for this during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sideline of the G-20 Summit.

India quickly denied it and said the Kashmir issue was never discussed between Modi and Trump.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that Modi ever made that request.

"We heard remarks by President Donald Trump in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on Kashmir issue," he said in a statement in Parliament.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram