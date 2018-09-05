English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mohammad Javad Zarif Says Donald Trump to 'Abuse' Security Council Presidency to Slam Iran
The United States, which holds the council presidency for September, has unsuccessfully pushed the Security Council to call out Iran. Haley has regularly attacked Iran, accusing it of meddling in the wars in Syria and Yemen.
File image of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Dubai: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday of planning to "abuse" the presidency of the U.N. Security Council to criticise Tehran, Washington's arch-foe.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that Trump would chair a U.N. Security Council meeting on Iran this month to spotlight its "violations of international law" during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.
"(Trump) plans to abuse presidency of SC (Security Council) to divert a session ... to blame Iran for horrors US & clients have unleashed across M.E. (Middle East) #chutzpah," Zarif wrote in his tweet.
The United States, which holds the council presidency for September, has unsuccessfully pushed the Security Council to call out Iran. Haley has regularly attacked Iran, accusing it of meddling in the wars in Syria and Yemen.
Haley told reporters Trump was chairing the meeting "to address Iran’s violations of international law and the general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region."
"There's only one UNSC resolution on Iran. .@realDonaldTrump is violating it & bullying others to do same," Zarif wrote, referring to a 2015 resolution linked to Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, from which Trump has withdrawn.
Trump in May withdrew from the accord aimed at stalling Tehran’s nuclear capabilities in return for lifting some sanctions, and ordered the reimposition of U.S. sanctions suspended under the deal.
Iran is still subject to a U.N. arms embargo and other restrictions contained in the resolution, which enshrines the nuclear deal. European powers have been scrambling to salvage the accord.
In February, Russia vetoed a U.S.-led bid for the Security Council to call out Tehran for failing to prevent its weapons from falling into the hands of Yemen’s Houthi group, a charge Tehran denies.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that Trump would chair a U.N. Security Council meeting on Iran this month to spotlight its "violations of international law" during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.
"(Trump) plans to abuse presidency of SC (Security Council) to divert a session ... to blame Iran for horrors US & clients have unleashed across M.E. (Middle East) #chutzpah," Zarif wrote in his tweet.
The United States, which holds the council presidency for September, has unsuccessfully pushed the Security Council to call out Iran. Haley has regularly attacked Iran, accusing it of meddling in the wars in Syria and Yemen.
Haley told reporters Trump was chairing the meeting "to address Iran’s violations of international law and the general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region."
"There's only one UNSC resolution on Iran. .@realDonaldTrump is violating it & bullying others to do same," Zarif wrote, referring to a 2015 resolution linked to Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, from which Trump has withdrawn.
Trump in May withdrew from the accord aimed at stalling Tehran’s nuclear capabilities in return for lifting some sanctions, and ordered the reimposition of U.S. sanctions suspended under the deal.
Iran is still subject to a U.N. arms embargo and other restrictions contained in the resolution, which enshrines the nuclear deal. European powers have been scrambling to salvage the accord.
In February, Russia vetoed a U.S.-led bid for the Security Council to call out Tehran for failing to prevent its weapons from falling into the hands of Yemen’s Houthi group, a charge Tehran denies.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali
- Now, Asia Argento Claims It was Her Accuser Who Sexually Assaulted Her
- This Modified Nissan GT-R from ADV.1 Wheels Looks Like a Low Rider
- Salman Takes Dig at Priyanka: 'Was Sweet of Her to Tell Us 5 Days Before That She Couldn't Do Bharat'
- Favourites India Kicks Off SAFF Cup Campaign Against Sri Lanka
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...