Mohd Hassan Akhund to Lead Taliban’s 'Caretaker Govt', Mullah Baradar to be His Deputy. Details Here

The Taliban on Monday officially announced names for key positions in the new caretaker government in Afghanistan and said Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund will be the leader of the council minister and militant group’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader of the country. The announcement comes 72 hours after Pakistan’s ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul to meet the senior leadership of the Taliban, which was struggling to form a government in the war-ravaged country.

Addressing media in Kabul, Taliban’s chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “We have named ministers only for ministries that are needed right now. In due course, we will announce names for the other ministries. We have a clear view and policy."

Here’s who got what:

• Mawlawi Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid will be caretaker Minister of Defence.

• Mullah Md Fazil Mazlum will be Deputy Defence Minister.

• Alhaj Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani will be caretaker Minister of Interior of Afghanistan.

• Mullah Abdul Haq Waseeq will be the caretaker Head of NDS.

• Alhaj Mullah Fazel Akhund will be the Chief of Army staff.

• Mullah Taj Mir Jawad will be Deputy of the Intelligence Chief.

• Mawlawi Amir Khan Mutaqqi will be the Acting Foreign Minister.

• Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai will be Deputy in Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

• Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah Munir will be head of the Ministry of Education.

• Mullah Hedayatull Badri will be Acting Minister of Finance.

• Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah to be the head of the Ministry of Information and Culture.

• Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Shari to be head of the Ministry of Justice.

• Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzadeh will be Acting Minister of Aviation and Transport.

• Mullah Taj Mir Jawad will be Deputy Head, Intelligence.

• Rahmatullah Najib will be Deputy Head of Intelligence, Administrative.

• Abdul Haq Wasiq will be Chief General Directorate of Intelligence.

• Haji Md Idrees will be Head of the Afghanistan Bank.

• Maulavi Ahmad Jan Ahmadi will be Head of Administrative Affairs

“We have right now come out of turmoil. The situation is not ideal for demonstrations. These demonstrations violate the security of the country. I urge protesters not to carry out demonstrations during these days," Mujahid said during presser.

Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, in a move that surprised both their foes and friends. Since then, the Taliban was trying to form a government but held back the announcement due to internal deliberations. However, the final approval on names was taken when a Pakistani delegation led by its ISI Chief visited Afghanistan. Faiz Hameed had also met former Afghanistan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to discuss formation of government.

