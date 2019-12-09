Moments After Car Crash, 4-year-old Twins Free Themselves, Climb 61 Meters to Safety
Family members say the girls climbed about 61 meters up to the road after the accident 55 kilometers north of Seattle.
Image for representation.
Seattle: Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.
KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday.
Family members say the girls climbed about 200 feet (61 meters) up to the road after the accident 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Seattle.
Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.
Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.
Authorities say the accident is under investigation.
