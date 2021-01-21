News18 Logo

Mongolian Prime Minister Submits Resignation After COVID-19 Protests
1-MIN READ

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia’s Prime Minister Khuresukh Ukhnaa has submitted his resignation to parliament after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar about the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency Montsame reported on Thursday.

The protests erupted on Wednesday in response to allegations that the government had mishandled the relocation of a COVID-19 patient and her newborn baby, Montsame said.

After earning praise for its handling of the coronavirus in the early stages, Mongolia has recently been battling an outbreak caused by an infected driver entering from Russia.

