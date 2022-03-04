CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » World » 'Monstrous Provocation': Russia Blames Attack at Nuclear Power Station on Ukrainian Saboteurs
1-MIN READ

'Monstrous Provocation': Russia Blames Attack at Nuclear Power Station on Ukrainian Saboteurs

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday. (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP)

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday. (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP)

Russia's defence ministry on Friday blamed an attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.

Russia’s defence ministry on Friday blamed an attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, in an incident that provoked international condemnation of Moscow, a week into its invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian defence ministry spokesman said the nuclear plant was operating normally and the area had been under Russian control since Feb. 28.

“However, last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation," spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.

RELATED NEWS

He said that a Russian national guard patrol was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage group on territory adjacent to the plant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 04, 2022, 15:09 IST