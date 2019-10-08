More Dead Wild Elephants Found at Thai Waterfall; Toll at 11
National Parks spokesman Sompote Maneerat says the carcasses were discovered by a drone being used to investigate how the first six elephants plunged to their deaths at the Haew Narok Ravine of Hell waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.
Two elephants are seen stuck on the edge of the Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok, central Thailand. (Image: AP)
Bangkok: Wildlife officials in Thailand say they have discovered the carcasses of five more wild elephants downstream from a waterfall where the bodies of six other elephants were found last weekend.
National Parks spokesman Sompote Maneerat says the carcasses were discovered by a drone being used to investigate how the first six elephants plunged to their deaths at the Haew Narok Ravine of Hell waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand.
Park officials say the first group of elephants evidently died when trying to reach a dead calf.
Sompote said Tuesday that the death toll of 11 is the highest number of elephants to die in a single incident in Khao Yai. The elephant population at the park is estimated to be about 300.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- India's First Private Train Serves Water in Biodegradable Bottles
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else