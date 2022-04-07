More Drama Unfolds in Pakistan, Now NA Speaker Asks Leader of Opposition to Nominate Caretaker PM

In a fresh communication, Pakistan’s National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has written a letter to Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to give names of the caretaker Prime Minister since the Opposition unanimously rejected the nomination of Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post.

The letter, whose copy has been accessed by News18, says, according to Article 224-A, in case of disagreement in appointment of caretaker PM, the opposition should give four names.

Yesterday, News18 was first to report about Sharif and the Opposition parties’ disagreement on the name of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister.

Sharif had written in the letter to President Arif Alvi that the appointment of caretaker PM was made in a “hurried manner” to defeat the process of law and Constitution. The letter also said incumbent Imran Khan is playing with the Constitution of Pakistan and “we reject his authority”.

This came at a time when the National Assembly deputy speaker rejected a non-trust vote against PM Imran Khan, and the President dissolved the lower house of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will resume hearing into the event when National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Shah Suri dismissed no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, and President Alvi dissolved the Assembly.

According to the Dawn, a five-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, is expected to take up the case at 9.30am.

Imran Khan had already claimed that there is a “foreign conspiracy to overthrow his government”, and wants the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission to investigate the alleged “threat letter”.

Khan’s close aide told News18: “For full clarity and transparency, the PM’s grave and serious charges should be legally scrutinized by the commission. If necessary, a Joint Investigation Team should be commissioned to get to the bottom of the mysterious letter and its implications on democracy in Pakistan.”

