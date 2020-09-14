WORLD

More Talks On Lebanese Cabinet As Deadline In Doubt

BEIRUT: Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Monday he had met Lebanon’s president for more consultations, raising doubts about whether he would be able to form his government by a deadline early this week that was agreed with France.

“God willing, all will be well,” he told reporters following his meeting with President Michel Aoun, after major Christian and Shi’ite politicians voice objections to the way Adib was putting together a cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis.

  First Published: September 14, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
