More Than 100 Flights Cancelled in Hong Kong Amid Pro-Democracy Protests

Hong Kong: More than 100 flights were cancelled in Hong Kong on Monday morning with airport authorities warning passengers of potential disruption, as pro-democracy protesters kick off a city-wide strike.

At least 105 flights were listed as cancelled on the airport's departure page on Monday morning.

When contacted, an airport spokesman did not give any reason for the cancellations but said passengers should check to see if their flight was departing.

"The Airport Authority advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, and to proceed to the airport only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed," the airport said in a statement.

