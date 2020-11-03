More than 100 Million Americans Cast Votes in Early Polling on Election Day: Watchdog

More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots early before Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project watchdog, a record figure partly in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ballots, which were mailed in, deposited in drop boxes or cast at polling stations ahead of Tuesday, represent more than 72 percent of the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election, according to the tally by the watchdog based at the University of Florida.