More Than 1,200 Indians To Arrive, PM Modi Urges Zelensky For Safe Evacuation Of Those In Ukraine’s Sumy

The Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that at least 1,200 students are scheduled to return home from Ukraine. In a tweet, the Union minister said seven flights will be used for the evacuation on Monday. “Today, 7 flights will bring approximately 1,200 Indian nationals home,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning an AirAsia flight carrying 160 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, landed in New Delhi from Hungary’s Budapest. People aboard the evacuation flight highlighted that the embassy took proactive measures to evacuate its citizens and thanked the Indian government for its support. Later, another flight carrying students from Ukraine landed in India. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was on board with the evacuees, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi while speaking to Ukrainian president Zelensky on Monday urged for the safe evacuation of Indian students.

At least 10,000 students were evacuated in the past week from Ukraine which is facing hostility from Russia after it declared a war against its neighbour. Indian parents were concerned regarding the safety of their children as many of them are enrolled in medical as well as other courses in Ukraine’s major cities.

Concerns however remain regarding the students stuck in Sumy, who since last week have sent several pleas to the Indian government requesting immediate evacuation. According to a separate report by News18, students in Sumy - around 600 of them - will soon be evacuated as officials have reached the city of Poltava. Union minister V Muraleedharan in an exclusive interview to News18 said that the students should be prepared to leave on short notice.

People familiar with the developments told News18 that Sumy-Sudzha-Belgorod (in Russia) and Sumy-Golubovka-Romny-Lokhvitsa-Lubny-Poltava (central Ukraine) routes have been opened which could help evacuate Indians stuck in Sumy and other Ukrainian cities.

Injured Student To Return Home

Harjiot Singh, the student who sustained bullet injuries while fleeing Kyiv, was escorted to IAF’s special aircraft along with other stranded Indians. Singh will be flown back home later today. Union minister VK Singh told news agency ANI that the student will return home with the rest of the evacuees on Monday.

Two students died in Ukraine. One student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was killed in shelling in Kharkiv while Chandan Jindal, a Chandigarh resident died after suffering a stroke.

