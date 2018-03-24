English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
More Than 140 Whales Die After Mass Stranding on Australian Beach
There was a previously recorded mass stranding in 1996, when 320 long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves just north of Hamelin Bay and died.
Stranded whales on the beach at Hamelin Bay in this picture obtained from social media, March 23, 2018. (Image: Leearne Hollowood/via Reuters)
Melbourne: All but six of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales that stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia have died, despite efforts from authorities and local beachgoers to save them, officials said on Saturday.
The marine mammals stranded themselves in Hamelin Bay, 315 km (198 miles) south of the state's capital, Perth, between March 22 and 23.
Authorities, veterinarians, and locals who were visiting the beach attempted to save 15 of the migrating cetaceans in shallow waters, however, only seven were able to successfully be placed back in the water.
A spokeswoman from Western Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said one whale beached itself again and had to be euthanised. So far, the remaining six whales appear to have survived although incident controller Jeremy Chick said they could attempt to beach themselves at another location.
Pilot whales, which are part of the dolphin family, weigh between one and four tons each, providing a logistical challenge to local authorities, who are now working on disposing of the carcasses.
While whales regularly get stranded on the coastal strip migrating between Antarctic feeding grounds in the south and warmer northern waters where they raise their young, the large number this time is unusual.
There was a previously recorded mass stranding in 1996, when 320 long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves just north of Hamelin Bay and died.
Locals and tourists have been warned to stay out of the water due to a likely increase in sharks attracted by the dead whales. The beach has been temporarily closed while authorities dispose of the deceased whales.
Also Watch
The marine mammals stranded themselves in Hamelin Bay, 315 km (198 miles) south of the state's capital, Perth, between March 22 and 23.
Authorities, veterinarians, and locals who were visiting the beach attempted to save 15 of the migrating cetaceans in shallow waters, however, only seven were able to successfully be placed back in the water.
A spokeswoman from Western Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said one whale beached itself again and had to be euthanised. So far, the remaining six whales appear to have survived although incident controller Jeremy Chick said they could attempt to beach themselves at another location.
Pilot whales, which are part of the dolphin family, weigh between one and four tons each, providing a logistical challenge to local authorities, who are now working on disposing of the carcasses.
While whales regularly get stranded on the coastal strip migrating between Antarctic feeding grounds in the south and warmer northern waters where they raise their young, the large number this time is unusual.
There was a previously recorded mass stranding in 1996, when 320 long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves just north of Hamelin Bay and died.
Locals and tourists have been warned to stay out of the water due to a likely increase in sharks attracted by the dead whales. The beach has been temporarily closed while authorities dispose of the deceased whales.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux Checkmates Racing Reviewers, Bans Selfies On Steps
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice
- 'Felt Violated': Mahira Khan Opens Up on Leaked Photos With Ranbir Kapoor
- Sonam and Anand All Set to Tie the Knot in Geneva? Deets Inside
- Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge