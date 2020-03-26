WORLD

1-MIN READ

More Than 250,000 Declared Coronavirus Cases in Europe, Says Report; Italy & Spain Have Most Infections

Citizens wearing protective masks in the streets of Venice during the current emergency of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Venice, Italy, March 25, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

The number of recorded cases in the continent now stands at 258,068, including 14,640 dead.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 5:14 PM IST
The number of declared coronavirus cases in Europe topped 250,000, more than half of which are in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally on Thursday.

Italy has 74,386 registered infections and Spain has 56,188, according to a tally compiled from national health data and World Health Organization figures.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients that require hospitalisation.

