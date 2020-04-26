WORLD

1-MIN READ

More Than 30,000 Cases of Coronavirus Recorded in Africa, Death Toll Over 1300

A member of the South African National Defence Force stands guard at a checkpoint as a 21-day lockdown takes effect in Cape Town, South Africa. (Reuters)

A member of the South African National Defence Force stands guard at a checkpoint as a 21-day lockdown takes effect in Cape Town, South Africa. (Reuters)

Only two African countries have not reported any cases of the disease, Lesotho in southern Africa and Comoros.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the 54 countries of Africa.

The report issued Sunday showed there have been 1,374 deaths in Africa. Only two African countries have not reported any cases of the disease — the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa and Comoros, the small Indian Ocean islands.

South Africa has the continent’s most COVID-19 cases with 4,361, followed closely by three countries in North Africa: Egypt with 4,319 cases, Morocco, with 3,897 and Algeria with 3,256 cases.

